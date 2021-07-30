Primary election Tuesday

Voters will have the opportunity to head to the polls Tuesday for primaries for the Leavenworth City Commission and Lansing Board of Education.

There is still time to vote early at the Leavenworth County Clerk's Office.

Advance voting at the Clerk's Office will end at noon Monday. The Clerk's Office is located in the Leavenworth County Courthouse, 300 Walnut St. The office will open at 8 a.m. Monday.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at various locations in the city of Leavenworth and the Lansing school district.

People who are uncertain about where they need to go to vote Tuesday can call the County Clerk's Office at 913-684-0421. County Clerk Janet Klasinski said people also can call the Clerk's Office for other questions about the election.

There are 11 candidates this year for three positions on the Leavenworth City Commission. City Commission candidates run for at-large positions rather than in specific wards or districts.

Voters in Tuesday's primary will be asked to vote for three City Commission candidates or fewer. The top six vote-getters will advance to the general election, which will take place Nov. 2.

The City Commission candidates are Tom Beal, Michael A. Bunch, Ted Davis, Mike Griswold, Maren Hart, Edd Hingula, Michael Lay, Griff Martin, Chris Murphy, Mark Preisinger and Jermaine Wilson. Griswold, Preisinger and Wilson currently serve on the City Commission.

There also are 11 candidates for three at-large positions on the Lansing Board of Education.

Voters in this primary also will be asked to vote for three candidates or fewer. The top six vote-getters will advance to the general election.

The candidates in the Lansing Board of Education primary are Ari Ryan Ailin, Jeff Bollin, Amy Cawvey, Sean DeSouza, Roy S. Foster, John Hattok, Beth Stevenson, Kjell Walker, Susie Jorgensen Werth, Carla Wiegers and Mary Wood. Hattok and Stevenson currently serve on the school board.

There also is a race this year for an unexpired term on the Lansing school board. Three people have filed as candidates for this position, which is not enough to force a primary. The race will appear on ballots for the November general election.

Races for Leavenworth City Commission and the Lansing Board of Education are non-partisan, which means candidates did not file as representatives of political parties.

