Polls open until 7 p.m.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for today's primary election.

Voters in the primary will narrow the field of candidates in the race for Leavenworth City Commission as well as a race for the Lansing Board of Education.

County Clerk Janet Klasinski is predicting voter turnout for the primary will be about 10%.

Klasinski said voters in the city of Leavenworth and the Lansing school district should go to their usual polling locations to vote in the primary with one exception. Voters from the Delaware Township who have voted at Wallula Christian Church in the past will need to go to the Lansing Community Center today to vote in the Lansing Board of Education primary.

People who are uncertain about where they need to go to vote can call the County Clerk's Office at 913-684-0421. Klasinski said people also can call the Clerk's Office for other questions about the election.

There are 11 candidates this year for three positions on the Leavenworth City Commission. City Commission candidates run for at-large positions rather than in specific wards or districts.

The candidates are Tom Beal, Michael A. Bunch, Ted Davis, Mike Griswold, Maren Hart, Edd Hingula, Michael Lay, Griff Martin, Chris Murphy, Mark Preisinger and Jermaine Wilson. Griswold, Preisinger and Wilson currently serve on the City Commission.

Six candidates will advance from the primary to the Nov. 2 general election.

There also are 11 primary candidates for three at-large positions on the Lansing Board of Education.

The candidates in the Lansing Board of Education primary are Ari Ryan Ailin, Jeff Bollin, Amy Cawvey, Sean DeSouza, Roy S. Foster, John Hattok, Beth Stevenson, Kjell Walker, Susie Jorgensen Werth, Carla Wiegers and Mary Wood. Hattok and Stevenson currently serve on the school board.

Six of these candidates will advance from the primary to the general election.

Klasinski said election results will be posted this evening on the county's website, www.leavenworthcounty.gov, after the polls have closed. The information will be updated periodically until all of the results are in.

The results will be unofficial until they are certified by the county Board of Canvassers. Members of the Leavenworth County Commission serve as the Board of Canvassers.

