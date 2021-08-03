Basehor seeks information about vandalism at Field of Dreams

The city of Basehor is asking for the public's help in identifying the person responsible for recent damage to the city's Field of Dreams Athletic Complex, 14333 Fairmount Road.

Basehor Police Chief Kevin Self said he welcomes and encourages information from the public.

He said the damage was reported Saturday morning. The incident is being treated as a case of criminal damage to property.

Self said police believe the vandalism occurred sometime Friday night.

He said a fence at the complex was damaged. There also was damage to trees located outside of the city's complex in unincorporated Leavenworth County.

Damage to the Field of Dreams Athletic Complex is estimated to be $3,600, according to Gene Myracle, municipal services director for the city of Basehor.

People who have information about the incident can contact the Basehor Police Department at 913-724-1313.