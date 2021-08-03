General election race set for City Commission

Three incumbents and three others are advancing from Tuesday's primary for the Leavenworth City Commission to the general election.

According to unofficial results from the County Clerk's Office, candidates Jermaine Wilson, Mike Griswold, Edd Hingula, Griff Martin, Mark Preisinger and Maren Hart will advance to the Nov. 2 general election. They advance from a pool of 11 primary candidates.

Wilson, Griswold and Preisinger currently serve on the commission.

The results from Tuesday's primary will remain unofficial until they are certified by the county Board of Canvassers. Leavenworth County commissioners serve as the Board of Canvassers.

Three positions on the Leavenworth City Commission will be up for grabs in the general election.

The top six vote-getters in Tuesday's primary are advancing to the general election.

According to the unofficial results, Wilson received 1,035 votes. Griswold received 921 votes. Hingula received 864 votes. Martin received 862 votes. Preisinger received 802 votes, and Hart received 581 votes.

Of the other candidates, Michael Lay received 386 votes. Tommy Beal received 279 votes. Christopher Murphy received 252 votes. Ted Davis received 217 votes, and Michael Bunch received 109 votes.