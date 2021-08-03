Man allegedly throws kennel with dog into river

The Leavenworth Times

A Leavenworth man was arrested after he allegedly threw a kennel with a dog inside it into the Missouri River, a police spokesman said.

The dog was rescued by bystanders. The incident was reported at 3:26 p.m. Monday at Riverfront Park.

"It was witnessed by several people," said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The suspect, a 24-year-old man, left the area before police arrived, but officers were able to identify him. He later was arrested for alleged animal cruelty.

Nicodemus said police believe the incident resulted from a dispute between the suspect and his girlfriend.

The suspect allegedly took his girlfriend's three dogs. One of the dogs, a brindle pug terrier, was left with a relative of the suspect. Another dog, a Chihuahua, was seen running loose at Hawthorn Park. The third dog, a miniature poodle, is the one that reportedly was thrown into the river.