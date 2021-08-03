More than 250 new COVID-19 cases reported

John Richmeier/jrichmeier@leavenworthtimes.com

More than 250 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Leavenworth County during the last week.

That is according to a weekly update released Monday by the Leavenworth County Health Department.

The Health Department reported 256 new positive cases in the county since July 26. Of those, 212 cases involve people who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19. Forty-four cases involve people who have been vaccinated.

All of the 256 new cases are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

As of Monday afternoon, eight residents of Leavenworth County were in the hospital because of COVID-19. All eight of these patients have not been vaccinated for the virus.

A total of 261 Leavenworth County residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Fifty-six county residents have died from complications from COVID-19, according to the Leavenworth County Health Department.

There have been 7,576 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Leavenworth County Health Department will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday.

The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Health Department, 500 Eisenhower Road.

No appointments are necessary, and there is no residency requirement.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available at Thursday's clinic. The vaccine has been authorized for anyone who is 12 and older.

The clinic also will offer the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which have been authorized for adults.

The Leavenworth County Health Department generally releases weekly updates about local COVID-19 cases on Mondays. But next week's update will be released on Tuesday, according to county spokeswoman Stephanie Sloop.