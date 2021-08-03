Six advance from Lansing school board primary

The stage is now set for the general election race for the Lansing Board of Education.

Eleven candidates faced each other Tuesday in a primary election. The six top vote-getters are advancing to the Nov. 2 general election. Three at-large positions on the school board will be up for grabs in the general election.

The six candidates who are advancing are Jeff Bollin, Mary Wood, Amy Cawvey, Susie Jorgensen Werth, Roy S. Foster and Beth Stevenson.

That is according to unofficial primary election results released Tuesday by the County Clerk's Office.

The results will be unofficial until they are certified by the county Board of Canvassers. Members of the Leavenworth County Commission serve as the Board of Canvassers.

Stevenson is the only incumbent who is advancing to the general election.

Another incumbent, John Hattok, was eliminated from the candidate pool as a result of Tuesday's primary.

According to the unofficial results, Bollin received 597 votes. Wood received 584 votes. Cawvey received 568 votes. Werth received 472 votes. Foster received 426 votes, and Stevenson received 417 votes.

Of the other candidates in the primary, Carla Wiegers received 344 votes. Sean DeSouza received 265 votes. Hattok received 257 votes. Kjell Walker received 132 votes, and Ari Ryan Ailin received 51 votes, according to the unofficial results.

There also is a race this year for an unexpired term on the Lansing school board. Three people filed as candidates for this position, which was not enough to force a primary. The candidates in this race will appear on ballots for the November general election.