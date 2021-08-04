Man faces felony charge for allegedly throwing dog into river

A Leavenworth man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly threw a kennel with a dog inside it into the Missouri River.

Davion A. Simpson, 24, has been charged in Leavenworth County District Court with felony cruelty to animals, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Simpson was arrested Monday after he allegedly threw a kennel that contained a miniature poodle into the river at Riverfront Park. The dog was rescued by bystanders, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The poodle reportedly belongs to Simpson's girlfriend. Police believe the incident resulted from a dispute Simpson had with his girlfriend. He allegedly took his girlfriend's three dogs.

One of the dogs was left with a relative of Simpson. Another dog was found running loose at Hawthorn Park.

All three dogs have been returned to their owner, Nicodemus said.

Simpson made his first court appearance Wednesday. He is next scheduled to appear in court Aug. 18, according to Thompson.

Bond for Simpson has been set at $20,000. As of Wednesday afternoon, he remained in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail, according to a website for the Sheriff's Office.