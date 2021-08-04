Three children taken to hospital after rollover

The Leavenworth Times

Three children were taken to the hospital after a utility task vehicle overturned in southern Leavenworth County, according to an official with the Sheriff's Office.

The crash was reported at 7:02 p.m. Sunday at 170th Street and Golden Road.

Authorities believe a 35-year-old rural Leavenworth County man was driving a Kawasaki side-by-side west on Golden Road. A 3-year-old girl was seated in the man's lap and she may have interfered with the driver's steering, causing the vehicle to swerve. The vehicle overturned in a ditch, according to Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The 3-year-old girl and two other female passengers, ages 10 and 12, were transported to Children's Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri, to be treated for various injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.