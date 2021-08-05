Basehor resident creates flower garden maze on family farm

Beth Kornegay/Special to the Times

When Jeanette Klamm’s sons graduated from Basehor-Linwood High School, it left her with some unexpected time on her hands. Always being active including serving as a USD 458 Board of Education member, Glenwood 4-H club leader, as well as other activities related to her children, Klamm began making plans to build a cut flower maze in her backyard. She was inspired by a gentleman in her Nebraska hometown who built a flower maze and opened it as an agritourism destination.

After doing research, Klamm began constructing the raised beds and growing seedlings destined for her flower maze under lights in her basement beginning in January. Having grown up on a farm, earning an agriculture degree and now living on her husband’s fifth generation farm in southern Leavenworth County, she was looking to do something unique with the land that would attract people who enjoy getting away from larger metropolitan cities.

“I’m hoping to attract those that want to experience strolling through the maze of flowers, choosing their favorites and building a beautiful bouquet to take home and enjoy,” she said.

In addition to serving as a cut flower garden, Klamm also plans to open the space up for workshops and photography sessions to take advantage of the spectacular sunsets that glow behind the trees bordering the western edge of the property.

This year, many of the flowers Klamm has planted are annuals, which will only bloom for one season. She has several rows of a variety of large sunflowers, colorful zinnias, graceful gladiolus, vivid celosia and draping amaranth. Accent and filler flowers include pin cushions, cosmos and gomphrena in addition to various types of basil which adds additional fragrance to bouquets.

The raised beds are built to form a maze, which took Klamm about three months to plan and design and an additional five months to construct and fill with soil prior to planting seeds and seedlings this spring. She constructed the beds in a fun maze shape to give visitors something to do while they pick their flowers. The maze covers a 60 foot by 80 foot footprint with four-foot beds and four-foot walkways.

Now that the heat of the summer has come to the area, Klamm’s flowers are in their prime and many of the flowers actually produce even more flowers once they are cut. Visitors are provided clippers to borrow and a 32-ounce cup filled with water to create their favorite bouquets for $25. Because of the cup’s generous size, she noted that a large assortment of flowers can be split into multiple bouquets. She also provides a packet of flower preservatives to provide a longer life for the bouquet.

For anyone wanting to purchase complete bouquets, Klamm has grab and go bouquets available for purchase of varying sizes or they can contact her directly to request a specific size or color combination bouquet. Flowers will be available through the first frost.

“This flower maze is something for me to do that is for me and it makes me happy to watch the butterflies and bees. It has been immensely rewarding to watch the project come together and I hope that our visitors enjoy roaming the maze and creating beautiful bouquets to take a little happiness home with them,” said Klamm.

Going forward, Klamm plans to include more herbs in the flower beds, both used in cooking and to provide additional fragrance and filler for bouquets. She also plans to add perennials, which will come back year after year, as well as more unique showy flowers including dahlias, veronica, asters and other beauties.

The Klamm U-Pick Flowers is located at 15983 166th St. and is open from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Sundays. Groups and photography sessions are welcome other times by appointment. Contact information can be found on Klamm’s Facebook page.