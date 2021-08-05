No charges filed against Basehor officer

The county attorney will not file charges against a Basehor police officer who was accused earlier this year of committing sexual battery while on a call.

"After a thorough review of all the evidence and eye witness reports, there is insufficient evidence to show any crime occurred," County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a letter released Thursday.

An accusation was made against the officer following a May 5 incident. Members of the Basehor Police Department responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on 141st Street, according to Thompson.

When officers arrived, they made contact with three people – the woman who made the call, her daughter and the daughter's boyfriend.

The daughter reportedly screamed at everyone at the scene including the police officers. The other people at the residence were said to have been calm and cooperative.

The daughter's actions reportedly interfered with the officers' ability to obtain information from the reporting party and others, according to Thompson.

Officers made several attempts to calm down the daughter. These efforts were unsuccessful, and one of the officers temporarily detained her to enable police to finish their investigation and to ensure everyone's safety, according to Thompson.

The officer placed one handcuff on her, but she walked outside. She then allegedly started to flail her arms. The officer finished handcuffing her, and she was placed in the back of a patrol car. She was released after officers had completed their work at the scene, according to Thompson.

Following the incident, the daughter filed a formal complaint against the officer who detained her, alleging sexual battery.

The Basehor Police Department asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to review the matter. The officer was placed on administrative leave during the KBI investigation.

The KBI turned over its findings to the County Attorney's Office.

Thompson said, based on available video and information from witnesses, the officer "used only enough force necessary to fully handcuff the daughter."

"There is no evidence of any inappropriate touching," Thompson said in the letter. "No evidence of anything done sexual in nature. Some of the evidence obtained showed contradictory evidence to claims made against the officer."

Thompson said in an email that the KBI investigation took about one month to complete. Thompson said his office then attempted to contact the person who made the complaint to inform her of the decision not to file charges against the officer.

Thompson said his office was unable to contact the reporting party.

