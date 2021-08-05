Teen allegedly drives 100 mph on K-7

Staff Report

A rural Leavenworth teen was released to the custody of his parents after he allegedly drove 100 mph on Kansas 7 Highway, according to an official with the Sheriff's Office.

A deputy with the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office observed a Ford Escape traveling at 100 mph in a 65 mph zone at 2:56 a.m. Wednesday near Salt Creek on K-7, according to Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The deputy recorded the speed of the vehicle on radar and initiated a pursuit. The driver of the sport utility vehicle allegedly did not stop and drove into the city of Leavenworth.

The driver allegedly failed to stop at several stop signs and traveled about 50 mph in a 30 mph zone. He stopped in the 900 block of North 20th Street, according to Sherley.

The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was processed for juvenile intake and issued traffic citations before being released to his parents.