Fire destroys shed, car

The Leavenworth Times

No injuries were reported following a fire that destroyed a shed and vehicle at a Leavenworth residence, a Fire Department official said.

The fire was reported at 5:35 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Cheyenne Street. A shed that had been set up as a workshop caught on fire. The fire was reported by a passerby, Leavenworth Fire Marshal Andy Brooks said.

When firefighters arrived, it appeared the fire had been burning for quite a while.

"The workshop is a total loss," Brooks said.

He said adjacent lean-to also was damaged in the fire. The vehicle that was parked in the lean-to is considered a total loss.

Brooks said the lean-to was connected connected to a detached garage. The garage also was damaged, but he said the building probably can be salvaged.

Siding on the house that is located on the property was melted by heat from the fire.

Brooks said the cause of the fire has not been determined.