Sheriff's Office accepting applications for Citizen's Academy

The Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office is seeking applicants for the agency's annual Citizen's Academy.

There is no fee to enroll in the program. This year's academy will begin Aug. 19 and last for nine weeks. Participants will meet once a week, generally on Thursday evenings, according Cpl. Ari Ailin, who is organizing the program.

He said the academy will provide participants the opportunity to learn about various aspects of the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office.

"We try to cover a little bit of everything the Sheriff's Office does," he said.

He said this includes the Patrol Division, the Leavenworth County Jail, crime scene analysis and emergency management.

Ailin said there are a lot of functions of the Sheriff's Office that people may be unaware of.

Most of the meetings for the Citizen's Academy will take place at the Justice Center, which is located in Leavenworth. But Ailin said there will be a number of field trips.

He said people must be at least 18 years old to enroll in the program. He also asks that applicants have no felony convictions.

"We expect you to be able to attend a majority of the sessions," he said.

People who are interested in applying for the program can contact Ailin at 913-684-0793 or AAilin@leavenworthcounty.gov.

Ailin asks that people who are interested in signing up for the academy contact him within the next week.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR