Lansing schools to initiate weekly late start

Officials with the Lansing public schools had planned to implement a weekly late start during the last school year. But the plan fell by the wayside because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the superintendent said.

However, school officials are planning to have a districtwide late start each Thursday during the upcoming school year.

Superintendent Dan Wessel said classes will start about one hour later on Thursdays. The late starts will give teachers the opportunity to collaborate.

"It's an opportunity for teachers to collaborate about what they have going on in their classroom," Wessel said.

He said Lansing High School already has utilized this practice. The upcoming school year will mark the first time it will be done districtwide.

Wessel said buses will run on a later schedule Thursdays to transport students to school.

Child care service will be offered for free for students in kindergarten through the fifth grade on the mornings of the late start.

Wessel said this will allow parents to drop off students of Lansing Elementary School and Lansing Intermediate School at 8 a.m. on days with late starts.

The child care will be offered as a result of an agreement the school district has with the YMCA of Greater Kansas City.

Parents can sign up for the free Y-Club child care by visiting the school district's website, www.usd469.net.

Wessel said Thursdays were selected for late starts because it works well for the district's schedule. He said this allows three full days of school each week before the late start.

"The high school has found that works well for them," he said.

The district will not have late starts during weeks when there are only three days of school or less.

Classes will begin for many Lansing students Aug. 19. All other students will begin classes Aug. 20.

