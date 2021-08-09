Woman arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run

A woman has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that resulted in a teen's death over the weekend in Leavenworth, the police chief said.

The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday at Fourth and Kickapoo streets.

Police believe Miranda Lynch, 16, was riding a bicycle, traveling north on Fourth Street, when she was struck from behind by a vehicle. The driver reportedly fled from the scene in the vehicle, according to Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens.

Lynch was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas. She died later in the day from her injuries.

Police initially asked the public for help in locating the vehicle that was involved in the crash. The vehicle was described as a silver Subaru Outback.

Kitchens said investigators began focusing on a suspect about midday Saturday. The suspect, a 27-year-old Parkville, Missouri, woman, was arrested Sunday.

"She was arrested here at the Justice Center," Kitchens said.

She was booked into the jail for an allegation of second-degree murder. But there was no word of formal charges as of press time.

The Times is withholding the woman's name until there is confirmation of charges.

Members of the Leavenworth Police Department were scheduled to meet with representatives of the Leavenworth County Attorney's Office at 1 p.m. Monday to review the case.

Kitchens said possible intoxication is a focus of the investigation. He said police believe the woman left a bar in Lansing shortly before the crash.

The vehicle she is believed to have been driving at the time of the crash has been impounded in a tow lot in Smithville, Missouri, Kitchens said.