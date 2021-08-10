Charges filed in fatal hit-and-run case

A woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred over the weekend in Leavenworth.

Charges were filed against Amber N. Alexander, 27, Parkville, Missouri, Tuesday afternoon, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Prosecutors filed a charge of involuntary manslaughter as an alternative to the second-degree murder charge that can be considered by jurors.

Alexander also faces charges of failing to remain at the scene of an accident that resulted in death and tampering with evidence.

The charges stem from a crash that occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday at Fourth and Kickapoo streets.

Alexander allegedly was driving a sport utility vehicle when she struck Miranda Lynch, 16, Leavenworth, from behind as the teen was riding a bicycle on Fourth Street. Alexander allegedly drove away from the scene.

Lynch later died at a hospital.

Alexander, who was arrested Sunday, remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

For the second-degree murder charge, Alexander is alleged to have "unlawfully and feloniously" killed Lynch in a way that was unintentional but reckless, according to the complaint filed in the case.

For the alternative charge of involuntary manslaughter, Alexander is alleged to have unintentionally killed Lynch while driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the complaint.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR