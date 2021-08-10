Public invited to school ribbon cutting

Staff report

Members of the public are invited to a ribbon cutting for the new Gray Hawk Elementary School in Basehor.

The ribbon cutting will take place at 5:45 p.m. Thursday at the school, which is located at 16000 Garden Parkway, according to information posted on the Basehor-Linwood school district's Facebook page.

Following the ribbon cutting, there will be an open house at the school from 6-7 p.m. The open house also will serve as a sneak peak for Gray Hawk Elementary students, who can drop off their school supplies in their classrooms.