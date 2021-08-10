Three additional COVID-19 deaths reported in county

Three Leavenworth County residents recently died from complications with COVID-19.

The deaths of the three men were reported Tuesday as part of a weekly update from the Leavenworth County Health Department.

One of the men was in his 70s. The other two men were in their 60s. None of the men were vaccinated for COVID-19.

"Our condolences go to the families, friends, and loved ones who are grieving," county spokeswoman Stephanie Sloop said in a news release.

Fifty-nine Leavenworth County residents have died from complications with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 285 new community COVID-19 cases in its weekly report. This was the first update from the Health Department since Aug. 2.

Of the new cases, 242 involve people who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19. The other 43 cases involve people who have been vaccinated.

The Health Department also reported three new cases at the Lansing Correctional Facility and one new case at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

As of Tuesday afternoon, six Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital because of COVID-19. All six have not been vaccinated for COVID-19.

A total of 263 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There have been 7,865 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the start of the pandemic, according to the Health Department.

