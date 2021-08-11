Vaccination clinic scheduled for Thursday

Staff report

The Leavenworth County Health Department will offer a weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

The walk-in clinic will take place at the Health Department, 500 Eisenhower Road.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available at the clinic. This vaccine has been authorized for people who are 12 and older.

The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines also will be available. These vaccines have been authorized for adults.

No appointment is necessary to receive a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic. There also is no Leavenworth County residency requirement for the clinic.