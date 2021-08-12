Animal Control waives adoption fees through September

Leavenworth County Animal Control is waiving pet adoption fees through Sept. 30.

"That will include everything," Deputy Police Chief Dan Nicodemus said of the fee waiver.

Animal Control operates as part of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Nicodemus said the decision to waive adoption fees was made based on the number of animals at Animal Control's shelter. He said there are about 40 dogs at the shelter and about 40 cats.

"We've been monitoring it," Nicodemus said.

The decision to waive the adoption fees was made Tuesday.

The Leavenworth Animal Control shelter is located at 2019 S. Third St. near the Price Chopper store. The facility is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. And the shelter is open for adoptions the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the city's website.