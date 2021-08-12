Leavenworth band to perform at summer concert

A Leavenworth band celebrating its 20th anniversary will be the featured performers Saturday night at the Leavenworth Live Free Outdoor Summer Concert Series. The concert is a production of Leavenworth Main Street.

“We’ve been doing this a long time – 20 years,” said Robert Culbert, lead guitar player for the band Southern Reign.

The free concert will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at Haymarket Square, located at the corner of Cherokee and Seventh streets in downtown Leavenworth.

Southern Reign, based out of Leavenworth, plays a broad spectrum of venues in the Kansas City metropolitan area, including several venues in Leavenworth.

“We love playing around all the local Leavenworth concerts, rallies, outdoor festivals, fairs,” said Culbert. “We have a certain following (of fans) that always shows up.”

The band plays a wide assortment of classic rock and modern country music, as well as some blues and newer rock music.

Culbert said the band used to play an extensive schedule each year, but that was before the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down almost all bands.

“We were thinking about cutting back our schedule anyway,” Culbert said. “So now we’re doing about six shows a year.”

The band also includes Culbert’s wife, Julie, who is the lead singer. Mike Mallotte is on bass and Rusty Burdette plays the drums. They are all residents of Leavenworth.

The concert will conclude Main Street’s concert series this summer. The series began in June with the band Dating Sarah, followed by South Bound in July.

Main Street officials said concert attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. Food and beverages will be available to purchase at the event. Outside coolers are not allowed at the concert.