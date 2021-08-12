Preliminary hearings set in murder cases

Preliminary hearings have been scheduled in two Leavenworth County murder cases.

A preliminary hearing for Cordell M. Stewart has been scheduled for Sept. 8 in Leavenworth County District Court. And a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 15 in the case of Cody S. Huninghake, according to the court records.

Stewart, 22, Leavenworth, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the May 4 shooting death of Floyd E. Ross Jr.

Ross, 31, was found lying in a street in the 400 block of Kiowa Street. He had been shot multiple times.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Huninghake, 25, is charged with first-degree murder. He is accused of shooting his half-brother, Robert Nelson, July 3 at a residence just outside the Leavenworth city limits on Ottawa Street.

The preliminary hearings for the two cases were scheduled Wednesday as the defendants made separate court appearances, according to court records.

Evidence will be presented during the preliminary hearings, and a judge will determine if the cases should move forward.

Stewart and Huninghake remain in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.