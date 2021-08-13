Storms result in heavy rain, tree damage

Storms dropped several inches of rain on Leavenworth County Thursday night, producing hail and causing tree damage, a local emergency management official said.

"The rainfall was pretty impressive throughout the county," Leavenworth County Emergency Management Director Chuck Magaha said.

He said storms produced about 3.5 inches of rain in Leavenworth and more than four inches of rain in Lansing.

Nearly 3.75 inches of rain was reported in Basehor.

Magaha said three severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Leavenworth County Thursday night.

He said quarter-sized hail and penny-sized hail were reported in different areas of the county.

Magaha said several large downed tree limbs were reported as a result of the storm. Based on the tree damage, he estimates winds during the storms reached between 60 and 65 mph.

Kansas 5 Highway was closed Thursday night because of flooding from Seven-Mile Creek. Capt. David Asmus of Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 said firefighters blocked the roadway until Kansas Department of Transportation officials could set up road closed signs.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning Friday morning for an area that included southwestern Leavenworth County.

Magaha said the storms passed through the area ahead of a cold front that brought cooler temperatures following several days of excessive heat.