Trial scheduled in inmate murder solicitation case

A trial has been scheduled for a man accused of soliciting the murder of an inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

The jury trial for Frederick Fritz is set to begin April 18 in Leavenworth County District Court. District Judge Gerald Kuckelman set the trial date Wednesday at the conclusion of a motions hearing.

Fritz, who is an inmate of the Kansas Department of Corrections, is charged with solicitation of capital murder.

He is alleged to have sent a letter soliciting the murder to his wife. His wife allegedly forwarded a portion of the message to an inmate at LCF, which prosecutors say led to the attack of another inmate at the Lansing prison.

The victim survived the attack.

Fritz, 34, is now being housed at LCF. But at the time of the alleged crime, he was an inmate at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

Witnesses who testified during a March 24 preliminary hearing said Fritz holds a leadership position in the Aryan Brotherhood of Kansas, and the victim also was associated with the Aryan Brotherhood.

In the letter sent to his wife, Fritz reportedly expressed anger at the victim for screwing up and wrote that the inmate "is to be crossed out immediately," according to the preliminary hearing testimony.

During a hearing Wednesday, Fritz argued the letter he reportedly sent to his wife, Renee Johnson-Fritz, should be suppressed and not introduced at his trial. He also argued that messages obtained from his wife's Facebook accounts also should be suppressed.

Kuckelman denied the motion.

Fritz is serving a prison sentence for convictions for first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated robbery and four counts of attempted aggravated robbery. The crimes occurred in 2009 in Sedgwick County, according to a KDOC website.

The Wichita Eagle reported at the time of Fritz's 2010 sentencing that he was sentenced to life in prison plus 54 years.

Johnson-Fritz, 44, also is charged with solicitation of capital murder. A trial is scheduled in her case for Oct. 24.

County Attorney Todd Thompson confirmed Andrew M. Hogue, a Kansas Department of Corrections inmate, has been charged with attempted capital murder for his alleged role in the 2019 attack at LCF.

