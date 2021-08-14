Basehor rejoins LCDC

The city of Basehor is rejoining the Leavenworth County Development Corporation.

Steve Jack, executive director of LCDC, announced Thursday that Basehor will be rejoining the organization. The announcement came during a meeting of the LCDC Board of Directors.

"So we welcome the city of Basehor back into the fold," Jack said.

Jack said he is scheduled to meet with Basehor City Administrator Leslee Rivarola next week.

"We haven't had a chance to fully talk about it," he said.

But he said the city administrator asked LCDC to submit an invoice to Basehor so the city can rejoin the organization.

LCDC, which is an economic development organization, traditionally has received funding from the county government as well as the cities of Leavenworth, Lansing, Basehor and Tonganoxie. LCDC also receives money through its private sector members.

Basehor officials announced in February that the city was ending its relationship with LCDC. At the time, Rivarola accused LCDC of helping to facilitate a business' move from Basehor to another location in the county.

LCDC President Josh Hoppes said at that time that the organization had worked with the business to help it obtain COVID-19 pandemic assistance and a workforce grant. During the process, an owner of the business asked LCDC to provide information about available buildings in the county that met specific space requirements because the owner was looking to expand the business.

Hoppes said LCDC provided the requested information.

Jack said Rivarola was invited to attend Thursday's LCDC meeting, but she was unable to do so. He hopes said can attend next month's meeting of the Board of Directors.

When contacted after the meeting, Rivarola said the city was involved in a county task force that recently focused on economic development.

"We believe that the county puts its best foot forward when all of us are represented and can work cooperatively together," she said. "We obviously had a couple of concerns. We felt like LCDC responded to those."

The city of Basehor previously withdrew from LCDC in 2017. But the city rejoined in 2019 after Rivarola became the city administrator.

The decision by Basehor officials to rejoin LCDC comes at a time when the organization and its partner agency, Leavenworth County Port Authority, are facing a reduction in funding from the county government for 2022.

