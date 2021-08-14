Doggie Splash returns to Wollman Aquatic Center

Staff report

Nancy Baker is the recreation supervisor for Aquatics, Special Events and Special Programs for the city of Leavenworth Parks and Recreation Department. In this Q&A, she talks about the annual Doggie Splash at Wollman Aquatic Center.

What is Doggie Splash?

We will close out our summer pool season for humans on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6, but on Tuesday, Sept. 7, it’s all about the dogs. Doggie Splash is at Wollman Aquatic Center at 13th and Shawnee streets. Your dog will enjoy a cooling dip in the pool, with your program fee of $5 per dog going toward the maintenance and upkeep for Waggin’ Tails Dog Park. You can visit the park at 2900 Home Place, on the grounds of the Eisenhower VA Medical Center. Additional donations toward the dog park will be gladly accepted.

Can I swim in the pool with my dog?

I know it’s tempting, but for your safety and cleanliness, we ask that humans not swim with their dogs at this event. We’ll have plenty of tennis balls around for you to engage in active play with your dog. Feel free to bring your dog’s favorite water toy as well.

Will there be separate sessions just for my small dog?

Yes, there will be three different sessions offered to accommodate all dogs safely: small dogs from 3:30-4:15 p.m., large dogs from 4:30-5:15 p.m. and one additional large dog session from 5:30-6:15 p.m. If you have a small dog that likes big dogs, you may attend any session that is convenient for you. A maximum of 60 dogs per session can be accommodated safely.

Can I attend the event if I don’t have a dog?

Yes, it is certainly a fun event to watch, even if you don’t have a furry friend of your own. There is no charge for admission, just per dog. If your family has more than one dog, please be sure to have one adult per dog. That helps for safety for all.

How can I register?

You may pre-pay and register at www.leavenworthks.org or the cashier at Riverfront Community Center can take your pre-registration and payment in person there. Pre-paying and registering will allow for an express entry into the facility, with little wait time on the day of the event. You may purchase tickets the day of event as well at Wollman Aquatic Center. Each session will last 45 minutes, with a 15-minute resting and refreshing period in between. Patrons will be asked to vacate the pool area as volunteers prepare for the next session. Call the Parks and Recreation office at 913-651-2203 if you have additional questions.