5 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported five additional deaths related to COVID-19.

The deaths of the five county residents were reported in a weekly update released Monday by the Health Department. This was the Health Department's first COVID-19 update since Aug. 10.

A man and woman in their 70s were among the five local residents who recently died. A man in his 60s, a man in his 50s and a man in his 30s also died, according to county spokeswoman Stephanie Sloop.

Four of these people were not vaccinated for COVID-19. The fifth person was vaccinated.

A total of 64 Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department reported Monday 193 new confirmed cases of the virus in the county. Of these, 170 involve people who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19. The remaining 23 cases involve people who are vaccinated.

The Health Department also reported one case that previously was recorded in Leavenworth County has been transferred to another area.

This change impacts the total number of cases that are recorded for the county.

There have been 8,057 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Health Department.

Nine Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19. All of them have not been vaccinated for COVID-19.

A total of 270 county residents have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Leavenworth County Health Department will offer a weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

The walk-in clinic will take place at the Health Department, 500 Eisenhower Road.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available at the clinic. This vaccine has been authorized for people who are 12 and older.

The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines also will be available. These vaccines have been authorized for adults.

No appointment is necessary to receive a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic. There also is no Leavenworth County residency requirement for the clinic.

