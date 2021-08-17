Enforcement of school zones resumes

With the start of a new school year, drivers will need to once again begin observing school zones.

Deputy Police Chief Dan Nicodemus said members of the Leavenworth Police Department try to allow drivers a brief adjustment period so they can get back in the habit of slowing down for school zones.

"That's not going to last too long," he said.

He said this period will last one week at the most.

And even during this adjustment period, officers will still issue tickets for egregious violations, Nicodemus said.

"We do try to let everybody get adjusted," he said. "We need to keep kids safe too."

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR