Health Department to offer boosters to immunocompromised people

The Leavenworth County Health Department will begin offering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines for people who are immunocompromised, according to a county spokeswoman.

The Health Department will begin offering the booster shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines during a weekly walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

This week's walk-in clinic is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Health Department, 500 Eisenhower Road.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Friday that COVID-19 vaccine providers in the state can now administer additional doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, according to county spokeswoman Stephanie Sloop.

A booster shot should not be administered before at least 28 days have passed since a person received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Booster shots have not been approved for people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

People seeking the booster shots will not be asked to provide proof of their health conditions at the walk-in clinic. But they will be asked to fill out an attestation form to acknowledge they qualify for the booster shots under criteria established by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The walk-in clinic also will be open to people needing first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines or single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine can be administered to people who are as young as 12. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been approved for adults.

No appointment is necessary for the walk-in vaccination clinic.

News agencies have been reporting that U.S. health officials may recommend all Americans receive a booster shot eight months after a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

But for now, the Leavenworth County Health Department is only offering booster shots to people who are immunocompromised, according to Sloop.

