Linwood woman injured in ATV crash

The Leavenworth Times

A Linwood woman was taken to the hospital after an all-terrain vehicle overturned, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office.

The crash was reported at 3:53 p.m. Sunday northeast of Linwood on 174th Street.

A 48-year-old woman was traveling north on 174th Street on an ATV when the vehicle went off the roadway and overturned twice, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The woman suffered what was described as severe injuries. She was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

The driver was unconscious at the scene and the cause of the crash was not immediately known, according to Sherley.