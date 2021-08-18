Easton school board to accept comment about mask policy

When classes began Tuesday for the Easton public schools, students and teachers were required to wear face coverings indoors regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

But Easton school board members will be taking public comment next week about the school district's COVID-19 mitigation protocols.

"There is a bit of a movement by some patrons just to have a little more conversation about that," Superintendent Tim Beying said.

The Easton Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at Pleasant Ridge High School, 32500 Easton Road. People attending the meeting will be required to wear masks.

"This will just be a special meeting with that as the only agenda item," Beying said.

He said board members will not be taking any action.

"The board will just be listening," he said.

The superintendent said people will be able to sign up the evening of the meeting in order to speak. Each speaker will have three minutes to provide comments.

Beying said people who are unable to attend the meeting can still provide comments by contacting school board members. He said people also can send emails to the district office. Messages will be shared with board members.

Contact information for the district office can be found on the district's website, www.easton449.org.

Beying said the school district's mask requirement is similar to what was in place at the end of the previous school year.

The superintendent said there seems to be staunch supporters of both sides of the issue in the community.

An online petition requesting a special school board meeting on the issue was started through the change.org website by Caleb Snowberg. He argues on the website the decision of whether children should wear masks should be left up to parents.

According to the change.org website, 278 people had signed the online petition as of Tuesday morning.

Several other school districts in Leavenworth County, including Leavenworth and Lansing, also have implemented mask requirements.

