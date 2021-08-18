Students invited to Back to School Bash

The Leavenworth Times

Leavenworth High School students are invited to a Back to School Bash.

The free event is scheduled for 6-8:30 p.m. Friday at Pioneer Stadium, which is located at Leavenworth High School, 2012 10th Ave.

The event will include inflatable attractions as well as class competitions. Hot dogs and water will be provided to students, according teacher Brenden Olesen.

Students are asked to dress in their class colors – blue for freshmen, black for sophomores, gray for juniors and white for seniors.