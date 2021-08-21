County and city grow in population

The population of Leavenworth County grew by 7.4% during the last decade, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The city of Leavenworth grew by nearly 6%, and the population of Basehor grew by close to 50%.

In fact, Basehor officials say their city is the second fastest growing city in the state among those with a population of at least 5,000.

The population of Leavenworth County grew from 76,227 in the 2010 Census to 81,881 in the 2020 Census, an increase of 5,654 people.

"I think that's good," Mike Smith said of the county's growth.

Smith serves as the chairman of the Leavenworth County Commission.

Smith believes Leavenworth County will see even larger growth during the next 10 years.

He believes the county is poised to see growth similar to what other counties in the Kansas City area already have experienced.

"I think the county is now just getting started," he said.

The population of the city of Leavenworth grew from 35,251 in 2010 to 37,351 in 2020, an increase of 2,100 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Basehor grew from 4,613 in the 2010 Census to 6,896 in the 2020 Census, an increase of 2,283 people.

Basehor Mayor David Breuer believes the city has continued to grow since the official 2020 Census date of April 1, 2020, and the city's population now exceeds 7,000.

"I believe the growth will continue as long as the economy stays strong," Breuer said.

The mayor said Basehor is located in a nice area, and he believes the city has done things that appeal to people such as expanding parks and trails.

Breuer said he believes city staff has done a great job of planning for the growth.

The population of the city of Lansing stayed nearly flat during the last decade, decreasing only slightly, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Lansing had a population of 11,265 in 2010 and a population of 11,239 in 2020, a decrease of 26 people.

The population of Tonganoxie increased by 11.5% during the last decade, going from 4,996 in 2010 to 5,573 in 2020.

The population of the city of Easton decreased from 253 in 2010 to 213 in 2020. The population of Linwood increased from 375 in 2010 to 415 in 2020.

