Defendant sentenced to nearly six years for drug, attempted burglary charges

The Leavenworth Times

A Leavenworth man has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for a drug charge and attempted burglary, according to a prosecution official.

Mark Richard Case, 36, was sentenced in two separate cases Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court.

In one case, he was sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison for possession of heroin. In the other case, he was sentenced to three years for attempted aggravated burglary.

The drug charge stems from contact Case had with law enforcement officers June 6, 2018. Officers had been asked to check on Case. He reportedly admitted to officers that he was in possession of heroin, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

The attempted burglary charge stemmed from an Oct. 17, 2019, incident in rural Leavenworth County.

Residents returned home to find Case inside their house. All of their firearms had been placed on a bed and Case was drinking beer in their kitchen. He reportedly said God gave him permission to be in the home, according to Thompson.

"There is nothing more scary than to find someone in your home that you didn’t invite," Thompson said in a news release.

The county attorney said he is grateful no one was hurt and nothing was taken.

"We see so many cases like this involving drugs, alcohol, or mental health," Thompson said. "We definitely need more resources to help with these problems."