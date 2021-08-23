244 new COVID-19 cases reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department reports 244 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county since last week.

The new cases were reported Monday in a weekly update about local COVID-19 cases.

Of the 244 new cases, 209 involve people who are not vaccinated for COVID-19. The remaining 35 cases involve people who are vaccinated, according to the Health Department.

As of Monday afternoon, four Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital because of COVID-19. None of the patients have been vaccinated.

There have been 8,301 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic. During that time, 278 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19. Sixty-four county residents have died from complications with COVID-19, according to the Health Department.

The Leavenworth County Health Department will host its weekly walk-in vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. The free clinic will take place at the Health Department, which is located at 500 Eisenhower Road. No appointments are necessary.

The Health Department will be offering the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday its full approval of the Pfizer vaccine for use for people who are 16 and older.

The vaccine previously was being administered through an emergency use authorization. And the emergency authorization remains in place for the use of the vaccine for people who are 12 to 15 years of age.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have have been authorized for emergency use for adults.

Booster shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been authorized for people with weakened immune systems.

The Leavenworth County Health Department began offering these booster shots last week. The department has administered 93 of these booster shots so far.

Bethel AME Church, 411 Kiowa St., will host a free vaccination event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Officials with Bethel AME Church and the First United Methodist Church of Leavenworth have been working to set up the clinic, according to the Rev. Dave York of the First United Methodist Church.

Representatives of the churches have been working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Leavenworth County Health Department. They also have been working with other local organizations to help get the word out, York.

Vaccines used for the event are provided by the Leavenworth County Health Department. People needing transportation are asked to call 816-805-4771 at least one day prior to the event, according to information posted on the First United Methodist Church's Facebook page.

A second vaccination event is planned for Sept. 25 at Bethel AME Church.

