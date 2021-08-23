Defendant sentenced for attempted theft from charity ride

The Leavenworth Times

A man has been sentenced to probation for attempted theft in connection to his handling of money for a charity motorcycle ride, according to a prosecution spokesman.

Steven Beck was sentenced Friday in Leavenworth County District Court for the attempted theft from A Ride for the Wounded.

The charity ride was organized to benefit two veterans charities.

Beck served as president of A Ride for the Wounded in 2018, and he was the only person who had access to the organization's bank accounts, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Beck was removed from the position for reportedly misusing funds.

He reportedly used money from A Ride for the Wounded account to purchase a pickup truck without permission of the governing board. The truck was purchased in his name and the name of the organization, according to Thompson.

Beck reportedly initially refused to turn over the truck after he was removed from the position of president. But the vehicle was turned over as the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation, according to Thompson.

Beck received a suspended six-month prison sentence Friday and he was placed on probation.

"My community truly values the veterans, and it’s sad when we hear something like this occur," Thompson said in a news release. "The veterans have done so much for us. We hate to see them or anyone taken advantage of."