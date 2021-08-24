Cause of Lansing fire under investigation

Staff report

The cause of a early morning fire at a Lansing residence is under investigation, a fire department official said.

The fire was reported at 4:27 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of First Terrace. No injuries were reported.

Capt. Joe Gates of Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 said the fire started at a duplex apartment.

"It was a very small fire," Gates said.

He said firefighters were able to quickly "knock down" the fire, but there was smoke and water damage throughout the residence.