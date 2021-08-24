No plans to cancel, postpone Camp Leavenworth

Despite a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the county, organizers have no plans to cancel or postpone next month's Camp Leavenworth festival.

The event is scheduled for Sept. 24 and 25 in downtown Leavenworth.

City Manager Paul Kramer noted that COVID-19 vaccines are available to the public and sporting activities and concerts continue to take place elsewhere.

"Outdoor events are going on," he said. "So our plan right now is to go on without any changes in the festival."

The city government contracts with O’Neill Events & Marketing to put on Camp Leavenworth.

The festival had its inaugural year in 2019 but was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In place of Camp Leavenworth last year, O'Neill Events & Marketing organized a celebration called Lovingworth.

This year's Camp Leavenworth is scheduled to feature a performance by Leavenworth native Melissa Etheridge as well as other musical acts. The festival also will feature fireworks, children's activities and food vendors, according to a website for the event.

Admission to the festival will be free.

When they meet this evening, Leavenworth city commissioners will consider a resolution to close sections of Cherokee, Choctaw and Esplanade streets for the festival. The resolution, if approved, also would allow alcohol to be consumed in designated public areas for the festival.

Cases of COVID-19 have spiked in Leavenworth County since the end of June, according to the Leavenworth County Health Department.

