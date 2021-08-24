Sheriff's Office to conduct saturation patrol

The Leavenworth County Sherif's Office will conduct a saturation patrol this weekend as part of a national campaign to stop impaired drivers during the upcoming Labor Day holiday.

The saturation patrol is planned for 11 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday in southern Leavenworth County.

"We want our community members to understand that it’s our first priority to keep people safe, so we’re asking everyone to plan ahead if they know they’ll be out drinking," Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said in a news release.

He said the saturation patrol places more deputies on county roadways than usual. The additional deputies will be focused on enforcing traffic laws.

"Certainly, if a priority call came out, they would respond to it," he said.

The saturation patrol is planned as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which is organized each year around Labor Day by the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

This year's campaign began last week and will continue through Sept. 6.

Sherley said the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office receives grant funding to help pay for expenses associated with its participation in the campaign.

Sherley recommends people who plan to drink designate sober drivers to take them home or use ride services or available public transportation.

The undersheriff also recommends that people take keys away from friends who are about to drive after drinking. He said arrangements should be made to ensure the friends are able to make it home safely.

Sherley also asks people to contact law enforcement when they see suspected drunken drivers.

