Man who hid under porch found guilty of drug charges

Staff report

A Leavenworth man who reportedly tried to hide from police under a porch has been convicted of drug charges, according to a prosecution official.

A jury found Adrian Baca guilty Monday of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.

Baca, 47, was arrested following a January 2020 incident. Leavenworth police officers knew warrants had been issued for Baca's arrest. He reportedly was seen driving in the city. He then abandoned the vehicle, fleeing on foot, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Officers found Baca under a porch in the 1100 block of Cherokee Street.

Police found bags of methamphetamine and marijuana in the place where they located Baca, according to Thompson.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 24.