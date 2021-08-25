Motorcyclist killed in collision with dump truck

Staff report

A motorcyclist died following a collision with a dump truck in Tonganoxie, according to an online report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 9:36 a.m. Tuesday at U.S. 24-40 and Stone Creek Drive.

The dump trick driver, a 45-year-old Topeka man, exited a construction site and made a U-turn against a red light, according to the KHP report.

William Guthrie, 34, Tonganoxie, was traveling east on a Yamaha motorcycle. He attempted to avoid crashing into the dump truck, but his motorcycle struck the driver's side of the truck.

Guthrie was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas, but later died, according to the KHP report.