Public invited to participate in KTA survey

Staff report

Members of the public are invited to provide feedback about their travel experiences on the state turnpike by participating in the Kansas Turnpike Authority's Customer Satisfaction Survey.

A portion of the Kansas Turnpike crosses through southern Leavenworth County. And there is a turnpike entrance and exit near Tonganoxie.

“We’re a customer-driven organization,” Steve Hewitt, KTA’s chief executive officer, said in a news release. “Customer feedback helps drive our decisions for future projects. Cashless tolling will be arriving in 2024, and part of that decision was due to our customers' changing expectations on how tolling works.”

The survey will remain open until Sept. 30 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CSS21NR.