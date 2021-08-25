Sheriff's Office investigates identity of driver following crash

Staff report

The Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify the man who was driving a sport utility vehicle that was crashed in the area of 172nd Street and Dakota Drive.

The driver and a passenger reportedly fled from the scene on foot after the crash. Another passenger was found near the crash scene, according to Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

Deputies learned about the crash at 11:54 p.m. Monday. Sherley said deputies discovered a 35-year-old Leavenworth woman who had been a passenger in a Mazda Tribute that crashed. She reportedly had been helped out of the vehicle by the driver after the crash.

The woman was transported to Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, by Leavenworth County EMS to be treated for injuries she received during the crash.

The wrecked vehicle was located near where the woman had been discovered.

Authorities have not identified the man who was driving the vehicle. The passenger who fled the scene has been identified as a 29-year-old Leavenworth man, according to Sherley.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.