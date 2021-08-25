Two taken to hospital after collision

Staff report

Two people were taken to the hospital following a collision on Eisenhower Road, a police spokesman said.

The crash was reported at 7:01 p.m. Friday at Eisenhower Road and Winslow Road.

A 33-year-old Leavenworth man was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer west on Eisenhower Road when he reportedly attempted to turn south onto Winslow Road. The car was struck by an eastbound Toyota 4Runner. The 4Runner rolled onto its side, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The driver of the 4Runner, a 31-year-old Lenexa man, suffered a broken leg and was taken to the hospital.

Nicodemus said the driver of the Mitsubishi was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. He was cited for allegedly failing to yield while turning to left.