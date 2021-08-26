Preliminary hearing scheduled in murder case

The Leavenworth Times

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a Leavenworth woman who is accused of murdering her fiance, according to court records.

The preliminary hearing for Eva O. Banks is scheduled for Sept. 29.

Banks, 39, is charged with second-degree murder. She was arrested June 12 following the stabbing death of her fiance, Jerrold Rhodes, at a Leavenworth home.

Evidence will be presented during the preliminary hearing, and a judge will determine if the case against Banks should move forward.

Banks recently underwent an evaluation to determine if she is competent to stand trial. A judge ruled Wednesday that Banks is competent. The judge also scheduled the preliminary hearing as Banks appeared Wednesday in court, according to court records.

She remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.