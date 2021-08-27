Driver killed in rollover on turnpike

Staff report

A woman was killed when she was ejected from her vehicle during a rollover on the Kansas Turnpike in southern Leavenworth County, according to an online Kansas Highway Patrol report.

The crash was reported at 9:34 a.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70, which is the turnpike.

Chelsie F. Randel, 19, Topeka, was driving a Jeep Liberty when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled onto the outside shoulder of the highway and collided with a guardrail. The vehicle then veered left, traveling across the westbound lanes, and struck an inside barrier wall, according to the online report.

The Jeep then overturned several times, and Randel was ejected from the vehicle.

Randel died at the scene, according to the online report.