KC Renaissance Festival slated for 44th season

King Henry VIII is set to welcome guests to his 16th century Canterbury Realm as the Kansas City Renaissance Festival returns for its 44th season.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of last year’s festival, but organizers say the 2021 season is set to move forward as planned.

Opening weekend for the season is Sept. 4 at the festival, which is located at 633 N. 130th St. in Bonner Springs.

The festival will be held each Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The festival will be held rain or shine on scheduled days. The season concludes Oct. 17.

Approximately 200,000 people attend the event each year, according to information posted on the festival’s website.

The festival includes numerous stage acts, jousting exhibitions, specialty groups, street acts, musical groups, parades, games and rides.

There also is a wide assortment of food, beverage and craft vendors along every twist and turn of the campus grounds.

Numerous local clubs, groups and organizations get involved each year with the festival to work vendor booths as a fundraiser for their group.

The season will include seven themed weekends to include Swashbucklers & Sirens on the first weekend.

“The 2020 season was really hard across the country for all the (Renaissance) festivals,” said Amanda Young-Moya, an administrator at the KC Ren Fest. “But they have come back this year and they have been very successful. … Folks have been cooped up and they are looking for outdoor events to go to. We are really excited to get started and I think this is going to be an amazing season.”

Tickets purchased at the gate are $23.95 for adults, $14.95 for children 5-12 years old, and $21.25 for seniors and students. Children 4-under will be admitted free. Tickets purchased in advance online are discounted. Parking is free.

Tickets and passes purchased for 2020 are valid for this year’s festival.

Dogs are welcome on festival grounds, but they must be on a leash at all times. Visit the festival website for more information.

For more information, call 913-721-2110 or visit www.kcrenfest.com