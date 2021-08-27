Phone problems may be resolved

A Leavenworth County official said he was informed Thursday that problems the county has been experiencing with its phone system may be resolved.

Larry Malbrough, director of the county's Informations Systems department, said he received word from a representative of the county's phone service provider, Spectrum, that the company is hoping the issue had been resolved.

"Hopefully, it really is resolved," Malbrough said.

He said problems with the county's phone system began surfacing Aug. 20.

Other local governments served by Spectrum including the cities of Leavenworth and Lansing also have reported recent issues with their phone systems.

A message posted Wednesday on the city of Leavenworth's Facebook page suggested people contact city officials through email because of the problems with the phone service.

"So it's a Spectrum issue around the area," Malbrough said.

He said the problem has resulted in dropped calls similar to what people sometimes experience while using cell phones.

Wes Shirley, senior manager for communications for Charter Communications, confirmed in an email Thursday that the issue has been resolved.

Charter Communications is the parent company of Spectrum.

Shirley blamed the problem on a technical issue, the root cause of which is still under review.

He apologized for the inconvenience that was caused.

