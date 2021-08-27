Suspect arrested for allegedly biting, striking officer with rock

A Leavenworth man was arrested after he allegedly bit a police officer and struck the officer with a rock, the deputy police chief said.

The incident began after the Leavenworth Police Department received a report at 1:07 a.m. Thursday of a shoplifter at the QuikTrip store, 1205 N. Main St.

The store is located in Lansing.

"We were in communication with (the Lansing Police Department) and awaiting their arrival," Leavenworth Deputy Police Chief Dan Nicodemus said.

A Leavenworth officer spotted someone who matched the description of the alleged shoplifter. The suspect was walking through the parking lot of The Home Depot store, 5000 S. Fourth St. in Leavenworth.

The officer attempted to make contact with the suspect. The suspect allegedly ran away, leading to a brief foot chase. The suspect then allegedly attacked the officer.

The suspect allegedly bit the officer on his arm and struck the officer in the head with a rock.

Nicodemus said the officer was able to take the suspect into custody. A Taser gun was used on the suspect.

The suspect, a 21-year-old man, was arrested for an allegation of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer.

The officer was taken to Saint John Hospital. He had a laceration on his head that required stitches, Nicodemus said.